The talk of the town over the past few weeks has revolved around the Chicago Bears, their current quarterback Justin Fields, and the overwhelming favorite to be the first overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears hold the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, meaning Ryan Poles controls his own destiny over the next few weeks.

Many diehard fans have weighed in since the beginning of the off-season. Some think the Bears should trade back, draft more key positional players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and give Fields one more shot.

The counter argument is that Fields has had his fair share of chances already, and it’s time to move on. A fair argument no matter which side you’re on. With top tier QB prospect Caleb Williams right in their back pocket, fans want change, and for once a little hope that this organization can start winning more games.

That’s the goal, right?

Just a few hours ago, Chicago Bears insider for the Chicago Tribune Dan Wiederer posted on X his thoughts on the whole situation. One part in particular stood out, as he implicates the Bears passing on Caleb Williams would be a huge mistake, and show a lack of confidence within the organization.

After talking to MANY this week, I'd suggest that passing on Caleb would show a worrisome lack of confidence from the Bears on their internal infrastructure and ability to manage everything that would come with his arrival. That would be unfortunate. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 2, 2024

At this point, it’s hard to disagree with Dan here. After passing on CJ Stroud last season by trading the first overall pick, the Chicago Bears can’t afford to make the same mistake again. It’s too much of a risk when looking at the massive potential Williams has.

Watching Stroud have a legendary rookie season must have been brutal for the front office to watch, as they rolled out former Division III rookie Tyson Bagent multiple times.

If the Chicago Bears do pass on Williams, could they draft another signal called instead?

Drake Maye is there, a big-armed athlete from UNC. Some Bears fans prefer they stay away from him just because of his collegiate affiliation, but that’s silly. Maye is a great prospect who could turn into a special player in this league, depending on where he goes.

The drop after Williams and Maye is bigger than I think some realize. Jayden Daniels from LSU, last seasons Heisman Trophy winner, is another intriguing name. His massive season in 2023 shot him up draft boards, but some concerns over his lack of size and arm velocity keep him away from the top tier.

Caleb Williams just moves the needle more if you ask me. His intangibles, raw arm strength and athleticism, and feel for the game all make him a desirable asset in todays NFL. With his official measurements being released today, teams now have a better idea of who they’re drafting. Very similar to Aaron Rodgers, like he mentioned yesterday.

Caleb Williams official measurements: Height: 6-1 1/8

Weight: 214

Hand: 9.75

Wingspan: 75.88 He is almost 4 inches taller than Bryce Young. Williams truly is close to Aaron Rodgers height and size like he said yesterday. — Dave (@dave_bfr) March 2, 2024

At this point I think it’s simple: Justin Fields or Caleb Williams. There’s pros and cons to either route they decide to go down. Fans of the Chicago Bears just want more wins, more playoff appearances, and just overall a better vibe around the organization.

Only time will tell.

