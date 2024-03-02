Former Oregon State OT and 2024 NFL draft prospect Taliese Fuaga praises Chicago Bears RT Darnell Wright

With the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears took right tackle Darnell Wright from the University of Tennessee, with hopes of turning their offensive line woes around. The fanbase and media loved the selection from day one, and rightfully so, as Wright had a fantastic rookie season for the Bears and will look to build on it in 2024.

As a rookie, Wright started in all 17 games. He had 1,133 snaps played, 7 penalties, 7 sacks allowed, 3 hits, 41 hurries, and 51 pressures. Wright was additionally selected for the 2023 NFL All-Rookie Team. The rest of the offensive line is still a question mark, but a step in the right direction for sure.

During the NFL combine, many draft-eligible players have spoken and answered numerous amounts of questions from the media. One in particular is former Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, who was asked who he mirrors his game after.

The answer was surprising, as he praised Chicago Bears tackle Darnell Wright, saying his movement, skills, and power are fun to watch him display. It’s often rare for a player so young and only one year into his NFL career to gain so much praise from incoming rookies. Wright has clearly had an impact on this draft class, and that’s something GM Ryan Poles can be happy about.

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga said he studies the game of Bears RT Darnell Wright. Said his “movement skills and power” are fun to watch as a displacer at the position. Also added he “loves to get out and run” in space. pic.twitter.com/lDNoFl1jQl — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 2, 2024

Additionally, Fuaga met with the Chicago Bears during the combine, and could be a target at some point during the draft. Like I mentioned before, this offensive line is still very much a work in progress, and more firepower will need to be added in order for them to produce offensively.

Assuming the Bears draft Caleb Williams first overall, they will need to invest in his protection.

This is a great sign for Chicago Bears fans; Wright’s progression will be very key

When examining the success of numerous NFL offenses over the years, a couple common denominators always pop up. First, a good quarterback or at least decent quarterback play is a need. And second, a solid offensive line. I’d say that’s even more important than any skill position on either side of the ball.

Solid trenches win championships. Or at least get you into the playoffs.

As for Fuaga, you could see him move to guard if his lack of speed on the edge derails him at the next level. His hands are legit, and as a pass blocker, he moves with power and creates disruptions for defensive lineman with his one-pop style. He’ll need to improve as a run blocker at the next level, and moving to guard could help with that.

Check out his reps against first-round projected EDGE rusher Laiatu Latu.

UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu v. Oregon St OT Taliese Fuaga Film Breakdown Not a ton of 1 on 1’s but Fuaga is a dog Watch➡️https://t.co/AFHbjLxjLO pic.twitter.com/7zw0HRty7h — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) February 27, 2024

Hopefully Fuaga turns heads in the combine workouts and can get himself a solid draft day outcome. As for Darnell Wright, he will be a cornerstone part of this Chicago Bears offensive line for the foreseeable future, and will likely continue to be a film resource for young players entering the league for years to come.

