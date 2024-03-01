Former Washington WR Rome Odunze praises top QB Caleb Williams; Could the Chicago Bears snag both?

The most important position in modern day sports is quarterback. Without a good one, chances are your entire football team will suffer in the long run – no matter how good the surrounding cast is. Only a few select teams in NFL history have ever won a Super Bowl while having mediocre to bad QB play.

However, as the passing game becomes more prevalent each season, wide receivers are starting to gain more value than ever before. In the 2024 NFL Draft, which is a deep one when looking at the wide outs, the Chicago Bears may look at adding another playmaker to their offense, especially with pending free agent Darnell Mooney unlikely to re-sign.

One of the more polarizing names in the draft is Rome Odunze, former Washington Huskies wide receiver who helped lead them to the National Championship game as a part of one of the best WR corps in the country. Last season, he caught 92 passes for 1640 yards and 13 touchdowns, as he capped off a great career at UW.

MICHAEL PENIX JR. TOUCHDOWN TO ROME ODUNZE 🤯 WASHINGTON HUSKIES TAKE A 36-33 LEAD ON OREGON. OMG. THIS IS INSANE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rlXDGXkbq0 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) October 14, 2023

Odunze’s elite size at 6 foot 3 is one of the many reasons he’s so highly touted. If Marvin Harrison Jr wasn’t in this class, he’d likely be the best WR coming out in 2024. His route running and vertical ability make him a premier threat on the outside, and could be a perfect fit next to Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore.

Odunze has been mocked to the Chicago Bears numerous times, and if paired with a rookie QB like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, he could potentially flourish.

The former Washington standout spoke at the NFL combine today, and was asked about potentially playing with Williams. It’s been predicted by some that the two could end up together if the Bears decide to go with Williams at one and Odunze at 9. He had nothing but praise.

Washington WR Rome Odunze, a potential Bears target at #9, on possibly playing with Caleb Williams: “I got to see Caleb first hand. I got to see his talents and abilities…” Being paired with him would be “something special.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kKeAXaPcPW — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) March 1, 2024

Something special it could indeed be. This Chicago Bears organization has been begging for star talent for what seems like an eternity. Williams and Odunze together would make for some highlight worthy games.

With so many other needs, the Chicago Bears may need to go elsewhere at 9

The idea of Odunze or another wide receiver spot falling to the Bears at 9 is enticing, but can or should the team take him over some other great talent? Brock Bowers is another name that pops up, the elite tight end from Georgia, or Malik Nabers from LSU. That’s if they want to go with a wide out.

This offensive line is still very questionable though. Joe Alt would be another name to watch out for in the top ten. The Bears could also shore up the defensive line, or grab another edge rusher to go with Montez Sweat. The options will be there and the decisions will be tough for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles and company when the draft rolls around.

Justin Fields could eventually blossom into a star, but I don’t think it will be here in Chicago. The thought of pairing Caleb Williams with an elite wideout in D.J. Moore itself is intriguing, but adding another top tier prospect to the offense could push them over the hump that they’ve been desperately trying to get over for years.

