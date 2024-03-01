2024 NFL draft: The Giants may put the Bears in an even better position based on a new report

The Chicago Bears are already in the driver’s seat of the 2024 NFL draft. New reports from the 2024 NFL Combine point to the Giants wanting to trade up in the draft. According to reports, the New York Giants are looking for a new quarterback, and they are willing to trade up in the 2024 NFL draft to find one. This is great news for the Bears.

If the Giants trade into the top 5 on the draft to select a QB, the Bears will likely control the receiver market. The top 3 picks are all projected to be quarterbacks. The Giants would at minimum have to trade up to the 4th pick if they want to try and get a top prospect. But if they want someone like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, they would likely have to move up into the top 3.

The Giants are in desperate need of a number-one receiver, but they also want a quarterback. The Giants trading up in the 2024 NFL draft would leave the Bears in charge of the wide receiver talent pool. The only other team with a projected need for a wide receiver is Arizona at 4.

Arizona likely takes Marvin Harrison Jr in the Giants trade scenario. Leaving the Bears with their choice of the remaining bountiful 2024 wide-receiver class. Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers are the two obvious choices that could be available at No. 9.

Reporter confirms Giant’s “poorly” kept secret desire to draft a quarterback

New York Jets and New York Giants reporter Connor Hughes gave this report while at the NFL Combine. Hughes reports that if the Giants cannot trade into the top 3 in the 2024 NFL draft, they are likely to stick with the 6th pick and take a wide receiver instead. Here is a transcript of Hughes report with the full video clip embedded below:

“The worst kept secret of the NFL combine might not just be the Giants desire to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft, but their willingness to trade up and get a quarterback in this years draft. The problem though, is there going to be one for them to go up there and take? Caleb Williams, there were some rumors and rumblings that the Bears might trade the number one selections or stick with Justin Fields, it doesn’t seem like that is going to be the case. He’s going number one overall. That leaves Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, well Washington is selecting two, they need a quarterback. New England is selecting three, they need a quarterback. If it goes quarterback, quarterback, quarterback in the NFL draft will the Giants trade up and select Bo Nix? Will they take Michael Penix considering his injury history? I don’t necessarily know. So while the Giants want a quarterback they seem like they want to find the replacement for Daniel Jones, that player might not be there this year. What will they do, pivot. That is exactly what Joe Shane is going to do. And the position they will probably pivot to, receiver. The Player to keep an eye on, Malik Nabers, receiver out of LSU. He would give the Giants their first number one receiver, a true number one receiver in a long time.” – Connor Hughes

The #Giants want a quarterback. The Giants are willing to trade up for a quarterback. But will there be a quarterback for the Giants to trade up for? pic.twitter.com/lTTcONnUWD — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 1, 2024

Takeaway from this report

The Giants trading up in the 2024 NFL draft could be huge for the Bears. Even if they don’t the Bears will still be in a very strong position. The Giants taking Nabers would still be a good outcome as the Bears would likely get Rome Odunze. Odunze has stated that he would like to join Caleb Williams in Chicago if that happens.

Odunze is arguably the number one receiver in the 2024 nfl draft class. His production has been more consistent that Harrison Jr, and Odunze has the clutch factor. Every time his team needs a big play, he makes it. The Bears landing Odunze would be a fantastic outcome for the 2024 NFL draft.

