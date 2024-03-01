The Bears could trade Justin Fields in the coming weeks; Is it possible he ends up on a NFC North rival?

This off-season is going to be a busy one for the Chicago Bears, as they will decide which direction the organization will be going in at the quarterback position. They’ll either go with the mobile Justin Fields, or likely draft one at the top of the NFL Draft.

After trading the first pick last season, the Bears lost a chance to draft Texan QB CJ Stroud, who looks to be a surefire superstar already after leading his team to a playoff victory in his rookie season. This makes this QB debate even more important now, as Chicago can’t afford to let another stud slip away. They could take Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, and pair them with Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers to completely revamp this offense.

Justin Fields has been in the news quite a bit as of late, being one of the most popular names on the trade market. The mixed reports of the value being there, and there being no value can be annoying, as we truly won’t know until the draft gets a bit closer.

However, a tweet from DaBearsBlog is going viral on X right now, claiming that there has been chatter between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on a potential Justin Fields trade. Inner division trades rarely happen, especially for big names like this, but you can’t rule out anything in today’s NFL.

If Justin Fields gets traded within the division, it could backfire in a major way

I don’t think it’s a move Ryan Poles can afford to make.

The risk is just too big there. If Justin Fields does turn into a star, or even leads the Vikings to any sort of success, this Chicago fanbase will erupt, and Poles could be out of a job. With many other suitors reportedly interested, they need to just trade him out of the conference, or division at least.

The only way this trade should have any traction, is if the Vikings part with a lot of picks. Everyone has a price tag. However, I think there’s no way this happens.

Justin Fields is clearly going to be on another team if the Bears take Williams. Teams like the Steelers, Broncos, and Raiders are all AFC teams that have been rumored to be after Fields. I’d take my chances with either of those options before I send him to an NFC North rival.

