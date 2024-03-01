REPORT: Kirk Cousins’ reported ‘buzz’ with 1 important team could be sabotaging Justin Fields’ trade value

The situation between the Minnesota Vikings and their current quarterback, Kirk Cousins, could be sabotaging the Chicago Bears’ trade talks with quarterback-needy teams. Ironically, the drop in Fields’ trade value because of Cousins’ availability in free agency comes when the Vikings are rumored to be in the market for Fields.

Justin Fields’ trade value is going down

Per multiple reports, Fields’ trade value has tanked during the NFL Combine for a few reasons. As previously discussed on CCS, head coach Matt Eberflus painfully pointed out why the Bears needed to move on from Fields during his presser on Tuesday. Secondly, the market for Fields in a trade isn’t high because of free agent quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins are set to hit the market in two weeks.

Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons is gaining steam

Zach Klein with WSB Atlanta had noticed a trend from several league sources he has talked to this week. Most executives and agents think Cousins will end up with the Falcons.

Never…..ever…. said the Falcons “will” sign Cousins. Just said the buzz around the combine… league scouts and agents and front office execs believe the Falcons #1 choice at QB is Cousins. Haven’t spoken with anyone associated with Falcons. That’s it. https://t.co/8QrmzRDYT2 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 1, 2024

The Chicago Bears need more demand for Fields

Boy, that’s not great news for the Bears. The supply and demand curve isn’t going in their favor.

The Falcons were Vegas’ favorite team to land Fields in a trade at the start of the week. Cousins was considered a logical destination for the Miami Dolphins following the Dolphins’ early exit in the playoffs.

However, the Dolphins are planning to extend Tua Tagovailoa, even after he led the team to just seven points in the playoffs. Now, Cousins could land in Atlanta for a more expensive cap price than Fields, but they wouldn’t have to give up a premium pick to bring him in.

So that leaves the Bears with Pittsburgh? The Steelers already have a Kenny Pickett, and while he’s not an elite choice, he does give the team some leverage, not break the bank for Fields. The Vikings have no reason to help out the Bears by overpaying for Fields by the time free agency starts, as general manager Ryan Poles wants to do.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE