The latest news out of the 2024 NFL Combine has the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons the report came down this morning.

The Chicago Bears have been shopping Justin Fields at the 2024 NFL Combine all week and it appears they may finally have a deal in place to trade him to the Atlanta Falcons according to a report from Tony Pauline.

“Word in Indianapolis is the Chicago Bears are close to finalizing a deal which would send former first-round pick Justin Fields to the Atlanta FalconsIt is not known if the deal will be finalized or even announced before the conclusion of the Combine. As I reported on Thursday, if the Falcons can’t come to terms with the Bears for Fields they will turn their attention to Baker Mayfield if he’s available when free agency commences.”

The Falcons have been one of the top suitors for Justin Fields given their need for a QB and the fact that Justin Fields is from Georgia grew up there and started his college career with the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

The report however isn’t very concrete and is more of a rumor that leaves a lot of room to bail on the report. Being close to finalizing a trade and have a deal in place for the trade are two different terms with different meanings.

As of now it appears nothing is imminent but Bears fans can hope this saga ends quickly hope

