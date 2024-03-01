Chicago Bears: QB prospect Drake Maye praises D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet at NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. With the combine in full swing, college football’s finest will be giving many soundbites for fans to over analyze in the coming days. For every NFL fan, the draft is a time of hope for franchises who have struggled for years.

The Chicago Bears fit the mold, especially this year, as they hold the top pick in the draft for the second season in a row. They also hold the ninth pick as they look to bolster this roster and make a potential playoff push in the 2024-25 season. Many reports have signaled that they could be going QB with the first pick, with the obvious selection being Caleb Williams from USC.

That being said, what about the other options at signal caller? Drake Maye, former North Carolina Tar Heel, is a name that has been brought up many times. Many project him to be a top 3 pick, but could the Chicago Bears take him over Williams?

Maye had a very successful career at UNC, throwing for 63 touchdowns, just 16 interceptions, and over 8,000 yards over the course of his three-year tenure. He’s got a cannon for an arm, can process a defense at the next level, and also runs with authority as he tallied 16 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons.

CCS’s very own Jordan Sigler is at the NFL combine today, and Maye had some praise to throw out to the Bears top playmakers, wide out D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet.

Should the Chicago Bears take Drake Maye over Caleb Williams if they do indeed decide to go with a QB at 1?

If you ask any NFL insider, “draft analyst”, or media member, they’ll likely tell you you’re crazy to consider Maye over Williams. To me, however, it’s not that simple. The tape indicates that Drake Maye has some crazy talent, and he shouldn’t be overlooked because of the hype that Williams is currently generating.

Don’t get me wrong, Williams is a stud as well, and in the right situation could be a potential hall of fame player one day. He has all the tools as well. But Maye might be better for the Chicago Bears right now, as I think he adds a toughness to the organization that they desperately need at the QB position.

Drake maye off his back foot for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/i7eUNtMZy6 — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) November 18, 2023

His arm strength is undeniable, and like I mentioned before, his athletic ability puts him in an elite category that I believe only Williams is in. The drop off between Maye and Jayden Daniels is bigger than I think some would like to admit. You can’t go wrong with either Drake or Caleb at this point, and all signs seem to be pointing towards a new signal caller in 2024.

