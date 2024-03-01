Friday is a big day at the 2024 NFL scouting combine as the quarterbacks and wide receivers will meet the media in Indianapolis. That includes the assumed No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and the Chicago Bears have been the talk of the combine so far with all the buzz surrounding the two sides. Williams has stolen the headlines for the most part, deciding not to do the medical portion of the combine and instead provide them privately for teams.

When he met the media on Friday, he had some encouraging things to say about the potential of playing with the Chicago Bears.

“It’s pretty exciting if you could go to a situation like that,” Caleb Williams said when asked about the Bears situation.

He went on to say they had a 7-10 record which is not typical for a No. 1 pick and talked about Chicago’s defense and players on offense.

That sounds like someone who has been paying close attention to a team he will likely be selected by come April.

Caleb Williams is right about the Chicago Bears situation

Williams does have a point. With the Bears finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs, they still are a good situation for any player to come into at the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears roster is NOT No. 1 pick bad as they received the pick in a trade from Carolina last offseason.

In fact, this is likely the best situation for a player going to a team with the No. 1 pick we’ve seen in a long time.

Chicago feels like a team ready to break out in the 2024 season, showing promise towards the end of the 2023 season and finishing strong. Adding a few more pieces will certainly help and if they get it right at quarterback, it could lead to big things down the line for the franchise.

There’s still a lot of time to go between now and the 2024 NFL draft but it’s starting to feel like Caleb Williams is being cemented in as the No. 1 pick to Chicago.

