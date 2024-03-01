Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams acted out of pocket at Friday’s NFL Combine press conference

Caleb Williams was the star of the show during Friday’s media availability at the NFL Combine, and the likely first-overall pick for the Chicago Bears went off script.

Williams showed his true colors Friday morning. Whether people think it’s a good thing or not is more of a Rorschach test.

Caleb Williams stole the show on Friday

Williams said during the press conference he doesn’t speak to the media often. However, despite the lack of practice, he made a memorable appearance. And one moment in particular might be too memorable for some fans.

Following Williams’ presser, his former USC teammate and son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, Brenden Rice, met with reporters. Williams walked into the crowd and started asking Rice questions. Williams asked him how it felt to be Jerry’s son and why people should draft Brenden to be on their fantasy team.

Like Williams did in his earlier presser, Brenden deflected both questions. But he did compliment Williams.

“I had a pretty d— good quarterback,” Rice said.

Awesome: Caleb Williams asks USC WR Brenden Rice: "How does it feel to be Jerry Rice’s son?" Rice responds: "Man, it feels even better to be a teammate of Caleb Williams." ❤️ (h/t @colton_pouncy)pic.twitter.com/A7YNaOKTk3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2024

The moment appeared to catch the media off guard. It also frustrated the people walking around with him on the floor at Hall J of the Indiana Convention Center, who were eagerly waiting for the expected number one pick to leave the pit of twenty-some reporters armed to the teeth with cameras.

Welcome to the Williams show, Chicago.

The Chicago Bears could have a confident QB next season

Williams exuded a lot of confidence Friday morning. He believes without a doubt in his mind he will go first overall in April’s draft.

Williams made a few choices most athletes don’t have the luxury of making this week. He will not undergo a medical exam at the combine. He will not throw, either.

Williams said he didn’t want to offer his medical information to teams he won’t visit with during the pre-draft process. He stated there is enough tape from his 30-some games as a quarterback in college for teams to determine how good his arm is.

Willams’ attitude isn’t going to win over the older and traditional crowd in Chicago. He’s cocky and self-assured, all good traits for elite quarterbacks in the NFL. Fortunately, those traditional-minded fans won’t be in a position to make a call for the number-one pick on April 25.

All that matters is Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles’ decision. I think there is good reason to believe Williams’ outburst on Friday won’t bother the Bears’ brass.

Personally, I came away feeling like Williams is fun.

A few important notes from Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels

Reporters asked Maye and Daniels about their meetings with Poles’ staff. Daniels gave kind of a world salad answer. He didn’t seem to think much about his conversations with the Bears.

In contrast, Daniels called the staff of the Commanders “cool” and especially recalled favorable conversations with new head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Maye gave an eye-opening statement during his presser. He said his meeting with the Bears went great, but Maye added he didn’t think the team knew much about him before the meeting. He clarified the answer during a follow-up question by saying the Bears had not met with him before the visit because he didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl.

The answer still feels like a slip-up because Maye wouldn’t have met with any team at the Senior Bowl.

On Friday morning, it was more than obvious the only quarterback who seemed primed to play in Chicago next season was Williams.

