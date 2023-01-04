The Air Jordan 1 Golf High is set to release in a smooth colorway for Spring 2023

Jordan Brand found success in 2022 with the Air Jordan 1 Low as a golf shoe, dropping a few different colorways throughout the year. And while more are coming for that style, the Air Jordan 1 High is also seeing a return as a golf shoe in 2023.

A classic, yet clean “Black/White” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High Golf has been unveiled and it’s a must-have for any collector or golfer out there.

The high model features a white and black colorway throughout with the ‘GOLF’ branding on the tongue, similar to the low model. It resembles the popular “Panda” colorway that is spotted on Nike Dunks.

Check out images below:

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf is set to release sometime in Spring 2023. If it’s anything like the Low Golf model or even Air Jordan 1’s in general, it could be a tough shoe to get this Spring.

