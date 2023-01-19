For the first time since 2006, this Air Jordan 11 model is expected to release

The Air Jordan 11 model is one of the most iconic sneakers ever released in Michael Jordan’s signtuare line. And now in 2023, a classic colorway from the Defining Moments Package makes its return per a report.

zSneakerheadz teased the sneaker world on Thursday, revealing that the Air Jordan 11 from the DMP package will drop Holiday 2023. This marks the first time since 2006 that the colorway will make its release to the public after being included with the Air Jordan 6 in the DMP package that celebrated Jordan’s historic career.

This Air Jordan 11 model may resemble the Concord colorway with the white and black, but features a metallic gold finish on the Jumpman logo and back heel. The shoe is created with white leather and mesh on the upper with Black patent leather as well. Per SneakerFiles, this pair will feature high-cut patent leather.

This pair hasn’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand just yet and likely wont be for a few more months. But if it does release, it just adds to what is already a big year for retro Air Jordans here in 2023.

