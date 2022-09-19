“His Airness” makes more sports memorabilia history

The jersey that Michael Jordan wore during game 1 of the 1998 NBA final recently was sold for a whopping $10.091 million dollars by the Sothby’s auction house. It is only the second MJ finals jersey to ever hit the auction block.

This auction has broken the record for the most expensive piece of game worn memorabilia ever sold. Previously held by the sale of Diego Maradona’s iconic “hand of god” jersey in which he wore during the 1986 World Cup Quarterfinals. Michael Jordan’s last dance jersey is also now one of two sports collectible items to fetch at least $10 million dollars joining a 1952 Topps Mickey mantle card sold for $12.6 million dollars in August.

Other Michael Jordan memorabilia sold

Being that Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic people let alone athletes to ever walk the earth, anything that is connected to him can usually catch quite the pretty penny. Here are some more instances of Michael Jordan memorabilia being sold.

1.Upper deck purchases the hardwood floor from the Delta Center

Upper Deck purchased the hardwood floor from the Utah Jazz for a whopping $1 million dollars. The historical context of this hardwood is it is the court in which Jordan and the Bulls won their last NBA title together

2. Game worn Nike Air Jordan 1’s

A pair of Nike Air Jordan 1’s worn by Michael Jordan himself sold for an eye opening $615,000! These sneakers actually have quite the story. Jordan did not wear these during an NBA game or any event connected to the Bulls. Better yet he wore them during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy and during the game Jordan Dunked the ball so hard that he shattered the backboard and a piece of the backboard became embedded in the sole of his shoes. The pair was sold as is, backboard glass and all, 35 years later in a lot sale by Christie’s

3. Used and signed basketball from 1992 music video “Jam”

Michael Jordan was prominently featured in Late pop superstar Michael Jackson music video for his hit single “jam.” The music video had Michael Jackson shooting hoops and his airness hitting the dance floor. A basketball that was used in production was signed by both MJ’s and almost twenty years later it sold for $304,000. When two of the biggest pop culture icons ever combine to create something, it is bound to explode.

