Al-Quadin Muhammad showed up big in today’s training camp practice, notching a number of pressures and multiple sacks in a day in which the offense struggled.

Monday’s practice for the Chicago Bears is officially in the books and judging by some early tweets by the media, it wasn’t a great day for the offense. Instead, it was the defense led by Al-Quadin Muhammad who had a big day for Matt Eberflus’ team.

The flip side of the offense have a bad practice usually means the defense had a good practice as was the case today. The Bears front four got a ton of pressure on Justin Fields and racked a number of “sacks” as a result. The musical chairs happening along the offensive line benefited free agent signing Al-Quadin Muhammad who had a few sacks today of Justin Fields.

I would consider today a win for the Bears defense. If they were allowed to hit him, I think that Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson, Dominque Robinson and Khyiris Tonga all would have had sacks or shared them on Justin Fields. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 1, 2022

Al-Quadin Muhammad spoke to reporters following practice and had a smile on his face when he was asked just how many sacks he recorded in that two-minute drill:

Asked how many ‘sacks’ he had in the two-minute drill at the end of practice that the defense most definitely won, Al-Quadin Muhammad smiles: “A couple.” — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 1, 2022

We should note that the Bears offensive line is struggling a bit as they are missing starting center Lucas Patrick and former second-round pick Teven Jenkins who has been out for four days now. Sam Mustipher and and rookie Doug Kramer splitting reps at center with Reily Reiff and rookie Braxton Jones working at left tackle.

The result was the aforementioned smorgasburg of sacks for the Bears front four. That’s four different players who notched a sack today which means the offensive line is struggling a lot.

The offensive line will hopefully do better once the pads come on starting tomorrow. But so far, the Bears defense is dominating again.

