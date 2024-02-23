The 2024 NFL Combine will kick off next week and last year is when the Chicago Bears set the parameters for a trade of the number one overall pick could they be doing the same thing this year?

Albert Breer reported this morning that the Chicago Bears will get the bones of a deal to trade Justin Fields at the NFL Combine this week. Breer reported on the Kap and JHood show on ESPN 1000 in Chicago this morning:

“I think the likelihood of him being traded is still the main plan in my mind…and I would expect whatever the plan is the execution of that happens next week.”

Albert Breer says Justin Fields could traded by the combine. 👀 We all say it coming but this makes it real. What’s the MINIMUM the Bears should take for Fields? #Bears #ChicagoBears https://t.co/1Lpr1BUlel — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) February 23, 2024

It’s becoming more apparent by the day that the Chicago Bears are preparing to trade Justin Fields. The question now becomes what can the Chicago Bears get in return for Fields? The hope is the Bears get back a second round pick because they don’t have a second round pick after trading for Montez Sweat in the middle of the 2023 season.

With Justin Fields unfollowing the Chicago Bears on instagram and with Shan Waldron letting on that he’s only exchanged a couple of text messages with Justin Fields and hasn’t met with him at Halas Hall there’s more evidence each day that the Justin Fields saga is coming to an end in Chicago.

Now the question becomes which of the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft will the Chicago Bears select?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE