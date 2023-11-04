Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles was a man of his word in getting an immediate contract extension done with newly traded for defensive end Montez Sweat.

New #Bears edge Montez Sweat has agreed to a massive 4-year extension worth $98M in new money — $24.5M average per year. He gets $72,865,360 guaranteed with the total deal being worth $105M. The deal was done by @KlutchSports agents Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/aRQQdGROZZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2023

Ryan Poles expressed confidence in getting an extension done while Sweat played it coy stating;

“I just want to consider everything around me before I make a decision,” Sweat said.

The Bears were able to pay Sweat enough to convince him to remain in Chicago for the long term.

Sweat comes to Chicago as the man expected to help immediately turn the defense around. Sweat currently has 6.5 sacks on the season but has never attained a double-digit sack season during his time in the NFL.

Sweat’s guaranteed money is far below the $122.5-million guaranteed to Nick Bosa. It’s also below the $80-million in guarantees the Steelers gave to TJ Watt. So, while the Bears see Sweat as a top-of-the-line pass rusher, they are quietly getting away with not paying his as highly as some of the more successful pass rushers who have more recently inked extensions.

The new extension is in line with Sweat’s market value and represents one of the better moves made by GM Ryan Poles to this point in his Chicago Bears tenure.

