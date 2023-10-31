Chicago Bears insider suggests Ryan Poles isn’t planning to fire Matt Eberflus after Montez Sweat trade

A Chicago Bears insider suggested general manager Ryan Poles traded for defensive end Montez Sweat with the intention of keeping head coach Matt Eberflus.

Many Bears fans and pundits criticized the Bears’ decision to trade for Sweat. Sweat is a good player, but it’s always questionable when a 2-6 team decides to be a buyer at the trade deadline. After all, Poles and Eberflus should be on the hot seat, and a big trade at the deadline would be a classic case of a regime making desperate moves to save their jobs.

Chicago Bears insider thinks the regime is secure.

Bears insider DaBearsBlog wrote on X they think Poles’ job is secure no matter what happens for the rest of the season. DaBearsBlog also thinks Poles made the trade with the intention of keeping Eberflus as well next season.

Poles is not being fired. https://t.co/Uz5YJP9IYj — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) October 31, 2023

This is also not a move you make if you’re preparing to move on from your defensive head coach. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) October 31, 2023

Poles is giving his defensive coach a big gift after a slow start to the season. The Bears are adding a star defensive end for the 4-3 system. Poles will unlikely hire a coach to bring the 3-4 defense back.

This is why I was saying the Bears needed to fire Poles and Eberflus before the mini-bye, regardless of the outcome against the Washington Commanders. Poles didn’t need to be put in the position to try and save his and Eberflus’ job by making a trade that the next general manager would have to deal with.

Poles and Eberflus have a 5-20 record since coming to Chicago. Those aren’t the guys who should make big decisions about the Bears’ future.

