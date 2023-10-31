Chicago Bears Fans React to Huge Trade; EDGE rusher Montez Sweat is headed to the Windy City

It may be a very eventful day for the Chicago Bears, as the trade deadline will provide them with many outlets to improve their draft position, or team in general. Today, the Bears made a massive trade, as they moved their 2024 second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for veteran EDGE rusher Montez Sweat.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson could be moved to a contender after his trade request last night, and hopefully GM Ryan Poles can replace the second-round pick he just moved for Sweat. He’s also on the last year of his deal, like Johnson, and the hopes are Poles, and the Bears can strike an extension deal sooner rather than later.

If the Chicago Bears for some reason don’t sign Sweat after this season, it would another massive failure for this front office. Considering they just gave up a second-round pick last year for WR Chase Claypool, who’s no longer on the team, this needs to be a slam dunk for Poles in order for him to maintain some job security. I understand the worry but Sweat and Claypool are two completely different players, in two entirely different situations.

That being said, the Chicago Bears fanbase has lots of opinions on this matter, some happy, but most seem to be annoyed about Poles giving up another potentially high pick for a possible rental. Here’s what people are saying on social media, in particular the platform X, formally known as Twitter.

Poles must think second round picks are actually 6th round picks cause he just loves to give them away like they hardly have any value — Primetime (@TheAlphaRock1) October 31, 2023

Not another mid season 2nd round trade 😭😭 — depressed bears fan with no will to live. (@FIELDSFROMTHEO) October 31, 2023

Should have been chase young — boardz (@boardz2k1) October 31, 2023

How are people comparing this to claypool? He’s way better — bigpatglowlikedat (@JubrailPatrick) October 31, 2023

This is actually a good move lol why people overreacting 😭 we desperately needed a pass rusher and it was gonna be him or Chase — Mamba Forever ❄️ (@elJayDinero) October 31, 2023

We got fleeced — JustinFieldsIsDaddy (@JustinFieldsHot) October 31, 2023

