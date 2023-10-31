Report: 49ers, Bills listed as most interested in Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

The NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, (3 PM CST to be exact), and the Chicago Bears front office is scrambling to move cornerback Jaylon Johnson in time. Last night, Johnson announced his request to be traded from the Bears, as the two sides could not agree on an extension.

Johnson is a middle to top tier cornerback who should warrant a few picks in return, and it seems that is what the Chicago Bears are looking for, as their asking price was revealed earlier this morning. If Ryan Poles can get decent value from the young corner, the fanbase won’t be as upset as they were this morning when they found out the news of Jaylon requesting a trade.

Just moments ago, ESPN’s Ed Werder posted on the social media platform X that two contending teams are looking to trade for Jaylon Johnson ahead of the deadline. He also listed one contender as unlikely to make a move for him.

The #49ers and #Bills are among those discussing potential trades for #Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, per source. The #Cowboys to this point have not been involved. NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. CT today. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 31, 2023

Hopefully, GM Ryan Poles can make up for his brutal Chase Claypool trade he made last year at this time, by getting some decent picks in return for Johnson. Some reports have mentioned that the Chicago Bears could also be interested in flipping him for an edge rusher, however player for player trades in the NFL are extremely rare.

We’ll have all the updates on the ongoing trade situations for you here, at ChiCitySports.com.

