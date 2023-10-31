Chicago Bears DB Jaylon Johnson asks for trade; Bears reportedly looking for multiple picks

The Chicago Bears are in a whole lot of trouble.

With Jaylon Johnson requesting a trade just hours before the deadline, GM Ryan Poles will need to scramble in order to get some sort of value for Johnson, who’s on the last year of his contract. It will be difficult to maneuver a good deal this quickly, and Poles isn’t necessarily in the position to blow another deal, after the Chase Claypool debacle last season.

The two sides failed to meet in the middle during contract extension talks, and Johnson has reacted by requesting a trade. This isn’t the most shocking development of all time, but it still doesn’t bode well for the Chicago Bears.

Today, the asking price for Johnson was revealed, and to me it seems a bit steep for a cornerback who might possible be an 8-game rental, with his contract set to expire. Bryan Broaddus posted on X about the ongoing situation.

CHI is looking for one or two Day 2 picks for their CB. https://t.co/rDLdgk4FnG — BryanBroaddus (@BryanBroaddus) October 31, 2023

What could the Chicago Bears get for Jaylon Johnson, realistically?

What does this mean for potential buyers?

Well, as I mentioned before, two Day 2 picks sounds a little steep. Johnson is a solid outside cornerback, and if the team trading for him can sign him to an extension, I absolutely think it’s worth it. However, for a rental I believe that it could be a bit of a stretch. One day 2 pick and one day 3 pick sounds more reasonable.

Who knows what the next few hours will bring, as the NFL trade deadline is set to expire today. Most years, it’s relatively quiet, but one big move could spark a chain reaction of trades for the rest of the afternoon.

