This season has been one to forget for Bears fans and it’s not even November quite yet. To make things worse, star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has officially requested a trade from the team.

#Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade, per source. Chicago granted permission to search for a new home before today’s trade deadline. The player and team negotiated a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal. So, a talented corner is now available. pic.twitter.com/XCU5EsZqF2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

The Hits Keep Coming…

The move comes after another tough loss, specifically in primetime to the Chargers. Jaylon Johnson, 25, has been one of the few bright spots on a lifeless team since drafted 50th overall in 2020. He was a steal then and could be a steal for the team he finds himself on now.

The former Utah corner has totaled 143 tackles alongside 3 interceptions and a touchdown in his time as a bear. However, the stats don’t tell the full story, as Johnson has been one of the best lockdown corners in the league since his arrival. His addition to any squad in the NFL would be an upgrade. Multiple teams such as the Cowboys and 49ers have shown interest.

With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, fans will know sooner rather than later whether Jaylon Johnson will suit up for the Bears on Sunday.

Does this regime make it to the end of the year?

The teams players are now publicly wanting out while every fan in the country is embarrassed. How much longer can this regime last with these kind of results?

