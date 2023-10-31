Bears fans are speaking out in response to Jaylon Johnson’s trade request.

For the second year in a row, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles may be preparing to release another young, talented defensive playmaker.

Jaylon Johnson, drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah, is one of the last remaining pillars from the Ryan Pace era. Johnson has established himself as one of the league’s top cover corners and is having his best season yet. He has two interceptions and allows a 47% completion percentage with no touchdowns. He could now be traded to a contender before the trade deadline on Tuesday

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade after the two sides failed to get close on a contract extension. Johnson is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Here’s what people are saying about Jaylon Johnson’s trade request:

Good morning! I have said it for YEARS… bad organizations let great players leave. Good organizations build around home grown talent. I hate this team right now… #BearDown #DaBears https://t.co/Ljvnhz8dis — Mark Hespen (@MarkHespen) October 31, 2023

Can’t blame him. Who would want to sign a long term contract with #DaBears ? https://t.co/cDxrxxg46u — BBQ♨️ & 🍻 (@BBQ_n_Beer) October 31, 2023

Fire the franchise into the sun at this point. https://t.co/40qVBmZ3DL — Ron Luce (@LuceOnTap) October 31, 2023

The Roquan trade was fine at the time as the rationale was build/pay your premium positions The edmunds signing clouded the waters Trading JJ would just leave no doubt about it, poles is in over his head — PolesGoat (@Polesgoat) October 31, 2023

I don't know where rock bottom is for the #Bears. Every time it seems they've bottomed out, they find a new low. Ryan Poles has completely destroyed this franchise in less than two years. It's almost impossible to be as bad as he's been. He should be fired immediately. — TW (@Tylow237) October 31, 2023

Bad franchise does bad things I could understand some of the trading of older players but this one would be a head scratcher. What a joke we are https://t.co/susEdCErI1 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 31, 2023

"Oh No, We Suck Again 😔"

A Chicago Bears SUPERFAN Parody Song 😩🐻⬇️ (Da shortened for Twitter/X version. Full song available on TikTok and YouTube… links in bio) #DaBears #NFL pic.twitter.com/ggbDrk8fiE — Dave Swerski (@DaveSwerski) October 31, 2023

I don't get the #Bears not coming to terms on an extension with Jaylon Johnson. He's young, playing great football and – if his past comments are any indication – isn't asking for elite CB1 money. There comes a time you pay your homegrown talent. This should've been that time. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 31, 2023

Jaylon Johnson requested a trade from the Bears… Ryan Poles refusing to pay another young core defensive player 2yrs in a row is mind boggling. Nobody is coming to Chicago for less money. But can’t say I didn’t see it coming #DaBears — Chi BC2 (@BC2__) October 31, 2023

