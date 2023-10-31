Trending
Bears

Bears fans react to Jaylon Johnson’s trade request

Emma Wolfe
Jaylon Johnson
Chico Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has missed the first two weeks of practice OTAs

Bears fans are speaking out in response to Jaylon Johnson’s trade request.

For the second year in a row, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles may be preparing to release another young, talented defensive playmaker.

Jaylon Johnson, drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah, is one of the last remaining pillars from the Ryan Pace era. Johnson has established himself as one of the league’s top cover corners and is having his best season yet. He has two interceptions and allows a 47% completion percentage with no touchdowns. He could now be traded to a contender before the trade deadline on Tuesday

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade after the two sides failed to get close on a contract extension. Johnson is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Here’s what people are saying about Jaylon Johnson’s trade request:

 

 

 

 

 

 

