Khalil Mack relieved the Chargers avoided having to face Justin Fields.

With Bears starter Justin Fields still out with a right thumb injury, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent got his second NFL start.

Tyson Bagent completed 25-of-37 passes for 232 yards, two interceptions, and one fumble. While Bagent wasn’t as effective in his second start as he was in his first, he has gone 1-1 in Fields’ absence, and Chicago appears to have a solid backup quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Former Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack, who credited Bagent for his performance, said his team was fortunate not to have to face Fields instead.

Khalil Mack on Bears QB Tyson Bagent: "You could tell the clock in his head was running today. He was getting the ball out pretty quick. He did some good things for them down the stretch. I know he's going to be a special player, but I'm glad No. 1 wasn't out there tonight." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 30, 2023

While Khalil Mack only played with Fields for one season in 2021, he’s seen firsthand what Fields brings to the table as an all-around athlete — and how that can throw a defense off.

Fields has missed the last two games after suffering a dislocated right thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. During Sunday night’s game, Fields was seen on the sideline with a brace on his right thumb.

Justin Fields is expected to return soon, possibly as soon as Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, as the team chose not to place him on injured reserve. It will ultimately come down to Fields’ grip strength.

