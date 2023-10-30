The Chicago Bears have failed to beat a single starting-caliber QB under Matt Eberflus

After a crushing 13-30 loss to the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, a familiar trend continued.

The trend of the Bears failing to beat a single NFL starting-caliber quarterback.

Over the past two seasons, the Bears’ only wins have come while facing teams with major question marks at quarterback.

David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 am posted a list of QBs the Bears have beaten over the last two seasons. It tells a sad story.

Here is the list of quarterbacks the Bears have beaten over the last two seasons: Trey Lance

Davis Mills

Mac Jones

Sam Howell

Brian Hoyer Defense looks a whole lot different when you face a real NFL star at quarterback. #TakeThat — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 30, 2023

The Bears over the last two seasons are only capable of beating career backup or very questionable QBs.

The 5 quarterbacks listed by Kaplan have a combined win-loss record of 19-40 in games they started over the last 2 seasons. All of these QBs have proven they cannot be franchise cornerstones.

The Bears under Matt Eberflus have been historically bad

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has been a defensive coach since he was 24. Eberflus now 53, spent 4 seasons in Indianapolis as a defensive coordinator under Frank Reich, before being hired in Chicago as a head coach.

A coach with a large amount of defensive experience on his resume should in theory be able to beat more that career backups in the NFL. At least once, especially with the current Bears roster. The roster has big holes at multiple positions, but on paper the Bears should be far from the worst in the league.

The primary question going into this season was Justin Fields. Could he be the franchise guy? We still don’t know, but what we do know is that no matter who is under center in Chicago, they cannot succeed under the current coaching staff.

The Bears have still not won a single division game in Matt Eberflus’ tenure.

5 wins in 24 games is the worst in Chicago Bears history. And unfortunately it looks like Eberflus may be able to make that record even worse, there is no sign of him being fired any time soon.

The loss vs the Chargers drops the Bears to 2-6 on the season.

Looking towards week nine and the trade deadline

The Bears have recently been linked with many trade rumors. Some rumors suggest that the Bears are the favorite to land defensive end Chase Young in a trade with the Commanders. The trade deadline is 4pm ET on October 31. If the Bears acquire Young or any other players it will be by that time.

The Bears visit vs the 4-4 Saints next week, the team could look very different next week. Regardless of who the Bears do or do not trade for, Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff will not help any players succeed.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE