The Chicago Bears might be in the market for an oft injured defensive end who is bouncing back with five sacks.

The Chicago Bears are 2-4 a game under where they were a year ago at the trade deadline when they were 3-4. Chase Young has rebounded from a knee injury has appeared in six games and has racked up five sacks. The Chicago Bears have little in the way of edge rush help even after signing Yannick Ngakoue.

So there’s a credible report posted by ProFootBall Talk on NBC Sports that the Bears are interested in trading for Chase Young.

What would it take for the Chicago Bears to acquire Chase Young from the Washington Commanders? Brad Spielberger offered up his thoughts on what it would take:

Should the Bears consider trading for Montez Sweat or Chase Young?@PFF_Brad weighs in: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fHW6BMp37D — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) October 27, 2023

The Chicago Bears definitely can’t afford to trade away a first-round pick for Young. With his injury history it might be a stretch to consider even a second-round pick. But as Spielberger points out it’s shaping up to be an underwhelming NFL Draft class for edge pass rushers.

Chase Young looked like premiere pass rusher coming out of Ohio State. If he’s back healthy he could be in return to playing at a high level.

It may not be a risk worth pursuing, however. The Bears can’t truly afford to be buyers at the trade deadline. This in my opinion is not the smart move. Young has a very risky injury history and trading a hefty bit of draft capital plus needing to sign him to a pricey long-term contract would also be a risk for Ryan Poles.

There’s a big risk reward scenario here for Ryan Poles to concern and there’s absolutely no reason to trust Ryan Poles to make the best value trade for Young.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE