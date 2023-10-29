Chicago Bears: GM Ryan Poles sends message back to Jaylon Johnson; hints at trade deadline plans

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles sent a message back to cornerback Jaylon Johnson Sunday regarding his contract extension. Poles also hinted at the Bears’ plans on the trade market before Tuesday’s deadline.

Johnson and the Bears have been in talks since the offseason about Johnson’s extension. The Bears and their best cornerback have been unable to reach an agreement this season. Johnson sent the Bears’ front office a message earlier this week that he wants respect in the form of “security” in his next contract.

Chicago Bears aren’t planning on signing or dealing soon

According to Peggy Kisinski with ESPN, Poles said Sunday that any extension for Johnson would have to make sense for Johnson and the Bears. Poles mentioned the Bears’ plans for the trade deadline this week. He said the Bears should be “fairly quiet” through the deadline.

#ChicagoBears GM Ryan Poles on The @ESPN1000 pregame show said a contract extension for @NBAxJay1 would have to "make sense" for both sides; also said he expects them to be "fairly quiet" thru Tuesday's #NFLTrade deadline — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) October 29, 2023

“Fairly quiet” would seem like an oxymoron at the trade deadline.

Both comments from Poles were expected. Poles has let a few high-profile names go to other teams instead of giving into bad contracts. David Montgomery and Roquan Smith are examples from last year’s team.

Fortunately, the Bears’ plan is to not execute a major trade for this season. The Bears have been rumored to be interested in Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. The Commanders are expected to be sellers at the deadline after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

But Poles shouldn’t pull any trade trigger before Tuesday. Nor should Bears President Kevin Warren allow it. Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus should be considered on the hot seat. Poles can’t be allowed to make a risky trade that could put the next regime behind in January–if the Bears have to fire them.

