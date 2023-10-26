Report: Jaylon Johnson takes shot at Chicago Bears negotiating skills

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson offered a criticism of how the team is handling negotiations for his new contract. Johnson has been negotiating with the Bears for an extension since the spring. However, the Bears and Johnson have yet to strike a deal, with just months remaining before he becomes a free agent.

Losing Johnson would be a disappointment for the Bears. He’s been the Bears’ best cornerback the previous few years. However, paying Johnson CB1 money would be even more of a crime, as even Johnson admitted he hasn’t played up to the level of cornerbacks in his draft class who received big paydays.

Jaylon Johnson takes a shot at the Chicago Bears negotiations

According to Josh Schrock with NBC Sports, Johnson opened up Thursday on where he is with the Bears before the trade deadline. Johnson said he didn’t trust the Bears wouldn’t trade him before the Oct. 31st deadline.

“I don’t believe hardly anything I’m told. I’m going off actions,” Johnson said.

Jaylon Johnson said he didn't have a lean about whether he'd be traded or extended. "We're going to see by the 31st. Somebody can say one thing and then you believe it and then something else happens. We seen what happened to McCaffrey. They told him they weren't going to trade… — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 26, 2023

That’s a bold quote, but his following statement is the real kicker.

Johnson said part of the reason why he hasn’t signed a contract comes down to security and respect:

“At the end of the day, it goes back to respect as well. You can throw some numbers at someone and hope they take anything. That’s not what I’m looking to do. I’m looking for respect and security.”

Johnson gave a vague answer when he was asked a follow-up question on whether the Bears gave him an offer he didn’t like.

Jaylon Johnson on process for contract extension. "It's been slower than what I expected." Said he wants "security." "At the end of the day, it goes back to respect as well. You can throw some numbers at someone and hope they take anything. That's not what I'm looking to do.… — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 26, 2023

But we do know Johnson didn’t like it. That’s why Johnson didn’t sign it.

The Bears might have offered Johnson good money, but it doesn’t look like the bag has enough guaranteed money.

General manager Ryan Poles has a history of that when he irritated linebacker Roquan Smith with de-escalators.

Will Johnson finish his career in Chicago the same way as Smith?

