Chicago Bears: Fields and Moore among top duos in NFL

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields and DJ Moore among top QB-pass catcher combos in NFL

On Thursday afternoon, NFL.com released an article ranking the top Quarterback-pass catcher combos in the league. The list is based on EPA (expected points added) which measures the amount of points added by a particular sequence.

Ranking second on the list, is the Chicago Bears‘ very own Justin Fields and DJ Moore. Fields and Moore have an EPA of 38.9 this season, which is second behind the tandem of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. The Bears’ duo ranks above combos such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and many more.

“On a per-dropback basis, Chicago’s duo actually leads all QB-pass catcher duos (with at least 20 pass attempts) at +1.08 EPA per dropback — they’re the only tandem in the league currently eclipsing +1.00 in that category.” – Next Gen Stats Analytics Team, NFL.com

Moore is arguably one of the franchise’s most talented wide-outs in its 103-year history. Through seven games, Moore has 636 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns on 40 catches. He currently ranks 5th in the league in receiving yards, 4th in touchdowns, and 4th in fantasy points.

“The previous team record, +27.1, was set by Mitchell Trubisky and Taylor Gabriel in 2018″ -Next Gen Stats Analytics Team, NFL.com

Fields, on the other hand, has struggled at times throughout the season, but looked to be finding his stride before an injury sidelined him. He eclipsed a 1,000 yards in six games this season while compiling 11 touchdowns and a 91.6 passer rating, the highest of his career.

Although the Bears record (2-5) may not be where most fans want it to be, this is a good sign that the offense is moving in the right direction.

