Chicago Bears reveal good news for the offensive line in Week 8

The Chicago Bears are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 with a starter at left tackle the team has dearly missed for much of this season.

The Bears have had several significant injuries to the offensive line in the early season. The Bears will still have Nate Davis out, but they revealed a positive sign for two starters up front on the final injury report released Friday.

The Chicago Bears get positive news for OL

According to a statement by the Bears, Braxton Jones, who was limited in practice all week, has no injury designation against the Chargers. This should mean Jones will make his first start since he was placed on injured reserve for a neck injury he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Darnell Wright, who missed Tuesday’s practice with a shoulder and toe injury, has no designation either. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

That’s massive news for backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who will start this week with Justin Fields ruled out.

Chicago Bears players questionable in Week 8

S Jaquan Brisker (illness)

OL Dan Feeny (knee)

S Eddie Jackson (foot)

Chicago Bears players ruled out

Nate Davis (ankle)

Justin Fields (right thumb)

Terrell Smith (illness)

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE