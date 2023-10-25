Chicago Bears fans react to disappointing update on Darnell Wright’s injury

The Chicago Bears revealed a disappointing update on their Week 8 injury report for rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. The Bears injury report included several defensive backs and offensive linemen.

Wright has been battling a shoulder injury, but he was able to play, at least kind of, against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He was pretty much using one arm to block against the Raiders, and his stats, according to Pro Football Focus, reflect that. He had his worst graded game (45.0) as an NFL player in Week 7.

According to the Bears injury report Wednesday, Wright did not participate in Chicago’s first practice of the week due to shoulder and toe injuries.

Chicago Bears fans react to Wright’s injury update

Bears fans were disappointed with the update on Wright. Here are the best takes on Wright being a DNP Wednesday.

seeing darnell wright on there pic.twitter.com/OjYHhasXy7 — Peyton Mattingly (@Pmatt43) October 25, 2023

No surprise to see Darnell Wright on the report. The dude was literally handling business with 1 arm vs. the one of the leagues best pass rushers. Much RESPECT for toughing it out big dog. 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/AuEnvOgH3O — IDF (@IDF162) October 25, 2023

DARNELL NOOOO — Ark (@dabearsark) October 25, 2023

Nooo but get healthy future HOF “SYRUP “ — ElJeffe&ButkusMaximus (@ElJeffeDaOso) October 25, 2023

Let Darnell Wright rest. That man put his body on the line with a bum shoulder. Absolute respect. Love to see Braxton Jones, Roschon Johnson, and Eddie Jackson back. https://t.co/ZYm5OHFqwo — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) October 25, 2023

Not stoked about DW — Jake (@fubbaquestor) October 25, 2023

Wright going to miss this week, imma be sick — tonio (@ANTONIOEESPARZA) October 25, 2023

