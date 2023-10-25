Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans react to disappointing update on Darnell Wright’s injury

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears Darnell Wright
Caption: Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears revealed a disappointing update on their Week 8 injury report for rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. The Bears injury report included several defensive backs and offensive linemen.

Wright has been battling a shoulder injury, but he was able to play, at least kind of, against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. He was pretty much using one arm to block against the Raiders, and his stats, according to Pro Football Focus, reflect that. He had his worst graded game (45.0) as an NFL player in Week 7.

Chicago Bears
Wright

According to the Bears injury report Wednesday, Wright did not participate in Chicago’s first practice of the week due to shoulder and toe injuries.

Chicago Bears fans react to Wright’s injury update

Darnell Wright Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Bears fans were disappointed with the update on Wright. Here are the best takes on Wright being a DNP Wednesday.

Chicago Bears Sean Desai
Photo Courtesy of the NFL

