A shopping list of injuries on Wednesday for the Chicago Bears

The week 8 Wednesday injury update provided a sneak peek into who might be available for the Chicago Bears vs the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Jaquan Brisker being listed as a DNP has become a weekly occurrence, outside the facility nobody seems to fully know what is going on with him.

Justin Fields will be out during week 8. Fields says he is determined to return in November.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is "determined" to return on November 5th against the New Orleans Saints, per @JFowlerESPN. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 25, 2023

Bad news for the O-Line

Darnell Wright‘s shoulder injury seems to not be getting better, and now he seems to have also acquired a toe injury. Wright was listed as a DNP for Wednesday’s practice.

Dan Feeney and Nate Davis look like they are still not close to returning. As the week goes on maybe that changes, we will have to wait and see. And Braxton Jones is still limited in practice, but is set to return from Injured Reserve after a 21-day practice window.

It’s looking like the offensive line struggles will not get better for the Bears any time soon.

Some positive takeaways

Running Back Roschon Johnson was listed as a full participant in practice. This is great news for an extremely thin Bears backfield.

The Chicago Bears committed to the run game in week 7 vs the Las Vegas Raiders, and dominated. A return for Roschon would be great for the Bears rushing attack. The Bears have seen the most success this season when committing to the run game.

“He’ll work through today and it’s just one more hurdle,” Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday before the Chicago Bears practiced. “It’s just one more hurdle. During the concussion protocol, they have these levels — with good reason — and he’s just gotta get one more hurdle today.”

Safety Eddie Jackson was rumored to be returning multiple times in the last few weeks, but it looks like his foot injury is still an issue. The Bears have reportedly been shopping Jackson and “gauging interest,” for him on the trade market.

Jackson could be a good trade asset, when healthy Jackson is a pro-bowl caliber safety. He would be a valuable veteran addition to many teams in the NFL. If he is healthy enough the Bears could potentially use him to buy at the trade deadline, as has been reported by Chicago Bears insiders.

As the week progresses there will be news on the listed injuries. We will provide updates, stay tuned.

Hopefully we hear some good news about Wright. The Bears will need him against the Chargers defensive line.

