Olin Kreutz explained why he’d want out of Chicago if he was Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Due to Justin Fields’ thumb injury, the Chicago Bears will play undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent for the second week in a row when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Fields will return as the starting quarterback when he is healthy.

However, given how Bagent has looked and the type of offensive the organization put up for him in his first start, one former Chicago Bears standout and current analyst believes Fields should begin exploring for new opportunities while the team sticks with Bagent moving forward.

Olin Kreutz appeared on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 The Score on Friday for his weekly hit and expressed his thoughts.

“The Bears have shown you that they’re not going to design an offense around Justin Fields. It’s not that any of us think Justin Fields can’t win in the NFL, that we don’t see his immense talent, that we don’t see the way he runs the ball, that we don’t think he’s a dynamic playmaker, it’s that the Bears are insisting they want a quarterback that can beat you from the pocket. The only thing that tells me that is the film.

“The film tells me they insist on coach [Luke] Getsy, coach [Matt] Eberflus, Ryan Poles, they want a quarterback in the pocket, they don’t want these college concepts, they don’t want to run a of quarterback runs, they don’t want to run a lot of zone reads. So if they’re going to do that, if I’m Justin Fields, I want out of Chicago. I want to go somewhere where they use me the way I think I can help a team win, the way I think I can be elite”

I think they should stay with Bagent because that’s the kind of quarterback they want anyway”.

Will Chicago Bears stick with Tyson Bagent?

Olin Kreutz has seen his fair share of quarterbacks attempting to run offenses that aren’t a good match for them, and he makes legitimate arguments. Fields and Getsy have struggled to collaborate successfully for much of the season. Before Fields’ injury in Week 6, things appeared to be improving generally, but that was after three weeks of terrible offensive play. Bagent now steps in and runs the offense the way Getsy and Eberflus wanted, with positive results, albeit only for one game.

As Olin Kreutz points out, there is no questioning Fields’ innate talents, and there have been spurts of success over their year and a half together.

It’s quite doubtful that the Chicago Bears will sit Fields for the remainder of the season, and it would be a complete surprise if he was traded before the NFL trade deadline next week. He’ll be back in a few weeks to prove to the organization that he deserves to be in their long-term plans.

In six games, the third-year quarterback has passed for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with the most of his productivity coming in recent games.

The Chicago Bears are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers with Tyson Bagent making his second start. Justin Fields could return as early as Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints but if Bagent plays well, will the Chicago Bears have a decision to make and ride the hot hand?

Things could get interesting in terms of the future of the franchise in Chicago at the quarterback position despite the team being out of the playoff race for now. And it feels like things are starting to get more and more interesting this season for the Chicago Bears.

