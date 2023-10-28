The price tag for two potential Chicago Bears trade targets has been revealed

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is just a few days away as teams will have until 4 p.m. ET on Halloween to make some moves. And while the Chicago Bears are near the bottom of the standings, they could look to make a move for the future.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Washington Commanders were potentially shopping pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat as they are in contract seasons with the franchise. That noise has picked up more as Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports wrote on Saturday:

League sources anticipate the Commanders will part with either Chase Young or Montez Sweat by Tuesday, especially if Washington loses Sunday to the Eagles to fall to 3-5 on the year and 0-3 in the division. Washington received more calls on the players this past week after waiting to see how it would fare in these crucial NFC East games.

Young and Sweat are two pass rushers who could be available along with Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter. They’re all part of a group of edge rushers — along with Jacksonville’s Josh Allen, Green Bay’s Rashan Gary and Burns — who are set to be unrestricted free agents in the spring with a manageable franchise tag number looming.

Price tag for teams like Chicago Bears revealed?

While it’s unclear if the Chicago Bears are fully interested, the price tag for the duo has potentially been revealed by another NFL insider.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report discussed the deadline this week and dropped a hint that it would cost a day two pick in the NFL draft for one of the pass rushers.

“I think I said this last week, Washington with their new ownership group wants to be a sustainable franchise,” Schultz said on X. “It’s going to be really hard for the Commanders to pay both Sweat and Young long term deals. So the argument for trading one of them is ‘why not get everything we can in return right now, extract all the value possible knowing that potentially we are not going to be able to pay both. From everything I’ve been told, it’s probably going to take a two or a three to get one of those. But I do think at the right price, yeah the Commanders would consider moving one of those talented young pass rushers.”

That’s interesting and right up the Chicago Bears’ alley if they wanted to pursue some help for the future in terms of a pass rusher. Ryan Poles probably doesn’t want to part ways with one of his first round picks as they are both likely to be in the top 10 and one right now is No. 1 overall due to Carolina’s record.

But letting go of a day 2 pick and then potentially signing one of those players to a long term deal should be enticing for the general manager. That’s especially the case with a big long-term need at pass rush for the Chicago Bears.

Things should heat up as the trade deadline looms around the NFL.

