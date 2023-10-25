Justin Fields determined to return and play in Week 9 against the Saints

The situation with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and his thumb injury remains fluid, but the timing for his comeback is becoming clearer in some areas. Fields is expected to miss 2-3 games, according to some estimates, but he might return as soon as Week 8.

Justin Fields will likely miss his second consecutive game, but he could return for the team’s Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Fields is “determined” to play on Nov. 5 with one person saying he’s “working toward that” goal.

The Bears have yet to submit an official injury report for this week, but Eberflus indicated Monday that Fields is uncertain but hopeful that he can avoid surgery and a stint on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four games.

“I have no further update on Justin since Monday,” Eberflus said on Wednesday via YouTube. “He continues to work with the trainers. He’s doing everything he can to progress. And it is progressing. Remains week to week”

If Fields is unable to play in Week 8, Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start. The undrafted rookie completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown in the Raiders’ 30-12 victory on Sunday.

Prior to the injury, Justin Fields was averaging 617 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception in Weeks 4 and 5. In the first three games, he passed for 526 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Following an 0-4 start to the season, the Bears have won two of their last three games. This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup will be against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

