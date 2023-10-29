Chicago Bears: 1 stud and 3 duds from a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Chicago Bears came into their Week 8 contest trying to win their second consecutive game for the first time in the Matt Eberflus era. Instead, the Bears were once again embarrassed on national television, this time by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers and Bears had only two wins before the Sunday Night Football game. However, the Chargers looked much closer to their playoff-contending preseason billing than the Bears Sunday night. Here is one stud and three duds from the Bears’ loss to the Chargers.

Chicago Bears stud

D.J. Moore

Moore is the offense, and it’s a crime the team doesn’t go to him more. Moore finished with four receptions on six targets for 55 yards. He didn’t get the ball enough Sunday night, but when he did, he showed why he’s so critical to get involved in the offense.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has to dial plays every drive that gets the ball to Moore.

Chicago Bears duds

Velus Jones Jr.

Jones is a continual dud at this point. He dropped what would have been a wide-open touchdown reception in the first half.

Jones showed incredible speed to get as open as he did on the play. But his inability to hold onto the football shows why the Bears must release him. There’s no reason to keep Jones around at this point.

Darnell Mooney catches this ball 10 TIMES OUT OF 10. Can we stop trying to make Velus Jones a thing?! pic.twitter.com/QFf3vh6ze5 — Drunk Ryan Poles (@DrunkRyanPoles) October 30, 2023

Tyson Bagent

Bagent played well enough for the Bears in Week 7 to get a win against a Las Vegas Raiders team that had their backup quarterback in. Bagent was never tested in throwing downfield in that win because the Bears didn’t need to after taking the early lead.

Bagent made too many mistakes against the Chargers for the Bears to have a chance to win. He finished 25/37 passing for 232 yards and two interceptions. Bagent is an okay backup, but he’ll never be QB1 material in Chicago.

Matt Eberflus’ defense

The Bears’ defense held the Minnesota Vikings to 19 points in Week 6 and the Raiders to 12 in Week 7. Some pundits were giving credence to the fact that Eberflus calling the plays fixed the defense this season.

The Chargers exposed Eberflus and his defense Sunday night. The Bears surrendered 30 points to the Chargers in the loss. Following the Bears’ first touchdown of the game, Eberflus’ defense folded any momentum they had for the rest of the game by giving up a touchdown of their own.

Eberflus’ defense is terrible when he doesn’t face backup talent at quarterback.

Here is the list of quarterbacks the Bears have beaten over the last two seasons: Trey Lance

Davis Mills

Mac Jones

Sam Howell

Brian Hoyer Defense looks a whole lot different when you face a real NFL star at quarterback. #TakeThat — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 30, 2023

