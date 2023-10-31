Bears trade 2nd round pick for star DE Montez Sweat

In just a few short hours after not being able to come to terms on a contract with Jaylon Johnson, Ryan Poles has traded for star defensive-end Montez Sweat. In exchange, the Chicago Bears have given the Washington Commanders a second-round pick.

Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, per sources. Sweat is in the last year of his contract, and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now. Chicago beefs up its line. pic.twitter.com/Hd7jtqDtWY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Sweat comes to Chicago in the midst of what could be the best season of his career. Through eight games, Sweat has compiled 32 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 21 solo tackles. This is a massive pick up for the Bears, who have put together some of the worst pass-rushing statistics in the league that past two seasons.

As it stands right now, the pick that Chicago traded the Commanders is the 37th overall pick. Obviously this is not concrete, but with the Bears recent performances, it is likely it will be one of the more valuable second-round picks.

Sweat is 27 years old and was selected in the first round by the Commanders in the 2019 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see how he impacts the defense, but pass-rushers were definitely a big need for this Bears team.

This is also a big move for General Manager Ryan Poles just shortly after not being able to secure a contract with star cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

