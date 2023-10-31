Jaylon Johnson is staying in Chicago at least for the rest of this season.

After failing to reach a contract extension agreement with the Chicago Bears, cornerback Jaylon Johnson was given permission to pursue a trade late on Monday night.

After a day of exploration by Johnson’s agent, Chris Ellison, Johnson is expected to remain in Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Following an outstanding performance against the Las Vegas Raiders that included two interceptions, Johnson stated last week that contract negotiations had resumed. Johnson asked for a trade since, regrettably, neither party could come to an agreement.

Although there was a lot of interest in Johnson around the league, according to reports, general manager Ryan Poles’ asking price was too high.

Perhaps this is Johnson’s best NFL season to date in his short career. With two interceptions, no touchdowns allowed, and a completion percentage of just 47%, he is emerging as one of the league’s top cover corners.

Jaylon Johnson is tied for third among all cornerbacks with an 84.4 grade, a 37.3 passer rating allowed, and four forced incompletions.

The emphasis should now be on signing fourth-year cornerback Johnson to a long-term contract now that he is staying in Chicago. We’ll see if both parties can come to an agreement.

