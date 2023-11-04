The Chicago Bears have activated Braxton Jones off of the temporary injured reserve list and waived seventh round center draft pick Doug Kramer.

In a bit of a surprise move the Chicago Bears cut center Doug Kramer to make room for the return of Braxton Jones to the 53-man roster.

The Bears officially activated LT Braxton Jones off IR. They have waived C Doug Kramer to make room on the 53-man roster. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 4, 2023

Kramer will likely be placed on the practice squad once he clears the waiver wire. Any team that claims Kramer would have to sign him to their 53-man roster. Barring that unlikely scenario Kramer will be the third center behind Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair.

Patrick has been on the injury report the last two weeks but has been a full participant in practice. He’s expected to play.

Braxton Jones is coming off IR after missing six games and is listed as questionable to start for their game tomorrow in New Orleans. Jones coming back would put the Bears back to nearly full strength, but right guard Nate Davis is still out with an ankle injury.

Braxton Jones needs to play at a high level the rest of the season so the Bears can focus on other positions in the 2024 NFL Draft. However even if he does play well, it’s not entirely certain that the Bears wouldn’t be better off upgrading the left tackle position in a deep LT draft class.

