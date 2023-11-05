It feels like Justin Fields is getting set to return to the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday as the team heads to New Orleans for a tough Week 9 test. But it might not be long before we see Fields back out there.

With Justin Fields making progress this week by throwing at practice on Friday, the quarterback is getting closer to a return. On Sunday morning, general manager Ryan Poles potentially revealed the return date for Fields, targeting Thursday’s Week 10 game at home against Carolina.

While on with the ESPN 1000 pregame show, Poles told the hosts that Fields is a ‘possibility’ to play on Thursday night against the Panthers:

#ChicagoBears GM Poles on @ESPN1000 PreGame Show says Justin Fields has practiced with and without a glove on dislocated right thumb, they will rely on medical staff, but Fields is a "possibility" for #TNFonPrime vs. Panthers this week. — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) November 5, 2023

Justin Fields makes progress

As mentioned above, Fields made progress this week by throwing the football for the first time since his injury. Fields will NOT play against the Saints but did tell reporters that he was feeling better and was mentally preparing like he was going to start.

Add in the comments from Poles and it certainly feels like the target date is the primetime showdown against the Panthers this Thursday. That would also help as it’s a very important game for draft status seeing that the Bears hold Carolina’s pick. The Panthers currently have just one win on the season as they get set to face off against Indianapolis in Week 9.

