NFL veteran quarterback and CBS analyst suggests the Chicago Bears could start Tyson Bagent over Justin Fields

Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has had flashes of impressive QB play throughout his three starts this season. Through his last two games, Bagent has tallied 394 passing yards to go along with one touchdown and two interceptions while compiling a 1-1 record.

Through the first half against the Saints, Bagent continued to show progression as a NFL starting quarterback. At halftime, the division-two product had 209 total yards, 2 touchdowns, an interception, and a 121.5 passer rating.

Tyson Bagent at halftime: 209 total yards.

2 TD.

1 INT.

121.5 passer rating. What do we think of the rook? pic.twitter.com/TFXt82tVOV — Dave (@dave_bfr) November 5, 2023

Bagent’s impressive play caused 14-year NFL veteran quarterback Boomer Esiason to suggest that if the rookie keeps playing well, the Bears may not be able to go back to Justin Fields as the starting quarterback.

"If Tyson Bagent keeps playing like he is, I don't know how they can go back to Justin Fields."

– 14-year NFL veteran and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason on CBS halftime show — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 5, 2023

Tyson Bagent struggles in Chicago Bears loss to Saints

Despite a disappointing 1-5 record as the starting quarterback, Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent have put together similar statistics in their time at the help of the Chicago Bears offense. in six games, Fields has averaged 21.3 points per game and 188.5 yards per game, while Bagent has averaged 21.5 points and 186 yards in his two starts.

Down the stretch of Sunday’s game against the Saints, Bagent struggled to limit turnovers as he threw three interceptions and coughed up a fumble. Turnovers need to be held to a minimum since the Chicago defense has been really hit or miss throughout the season.

With Fields likely to be active for Thursday’s game against the Panthers, it will be interesting to see what head coach Matt Eberflus elects to do.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE