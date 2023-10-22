Tyson Bagent had a very successful debut for a QB making his first NFL start in a key stat that Justin Fields has struggled with, time to get the ball out.

Tom Brady said getting the ball out quickly is the best way to avoid sacks in the NFL. Brady said the benchmark from snap to going through progressions and getting the ball out should be no more than 2.75 seconds. Any longer than 2.75 seconds and the sack is on the fault of the QB.

Today Tyson Bagen met that standard with an average time of 2.75 seconds, in his first NFL game.

Per @NextGenStats, Bagent averaged 2.75 seconds to throw vs. Las Vegas. https://t.co/sbUIHKXDHX — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 22, 2023

Justin Fields has struggled in this regard since he arrived in the NFL. Only once has he averaged below 3 seconds from snap to throw, as a rookie he averaged 2.91 seconds. That mark was still among the bottom five QBs in the NFL.

Tyson Bagent’s 2.75-mark today was an excellent start for a rookie because as an average it would place him in the middle of the pack for the NFL average in 2023. Obviously as teams begin to adjust their game plans to attack Tyson Bagent’s strengths he will need find way to spread the ball around and maintain his timing. But so far this puts him ahead of Justin Fields in a very important category.

