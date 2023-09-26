Justin Fields was going to be given every opportunity to succeed in Chicago but was never Ryan Poles choice.

Peter King is one of the top NFL columnists of the last 35 years and interviewed Ryan Poles prior to the NFL combine and shared a tidbit from Ryan Poles that speaks to the level of confidence Poles has in Justin Fields.

Also said that although he'd have all the chances he needs, Ryan Poles has never been convinced Justin Fields is their franchise quarterback.https://t.co/t7x173VxNa https://t.co/C99nm3yqt1 — The Parkins & Spiegel Show (@ParkinsSpiegel) September 26, 2023

The Chicago Bears are giving Fields every chance to succeed and thus far he has failed in spectacular fashion. The statistics are all damning, 3-25 record as an NFL starter, over 100 sacks given up, 27 TDs to 25 INTs and 31 fumbles.

To squash the sacks are the fault of the offensive line debate, Fields 80-percent of those sacks have come with Justin Fields holding onto the ball longer than four seconds. Four seconds is entirely way too long to be holding onto the ball. As Tom Brady famously stated, a QB needs to get the ball out in 2.75 seconds or less, if he doesn’t every sack beyond that time is the fault of the QB. Brady’s career mark for getting rid of the ball was 2.61 seconds.

Fields is nowhere near that and has the worst mark in the NFL since he arrived.

Ryan Poles is now quietly letting it be known that Justin Fields is not his preference at QB, but who is stuck with for the time being. Fields is in the third year of a five-year rookie deal and is probably in his last year in Chicago.

Now the question is are the Bears going to actually try and win this year or are they going to tank yet again? The countdown clock to the Tyson Bagent debut seems to have started.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE