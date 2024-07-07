Alex Bowman took home the win in Chicago as rain falls during NASCAR race again

NASCAR returned to Chicago for the second-straight year and the rain followed it, again.

With last year’s event taking place in what felt like a monsoon, this weekend started off on the right foot before the rain reared its ugly head again. On Sunday, just as the race was about to begin at 3:30, the rain started to come down in Grant Park and then picked up more around lap 20.

And then the rain tires went on.

Favorite Shane Van Gisbergen crashed in a collision with Chase Briscoe and exited the race on lap 25, ending his day and the chance to win in Chicago for the second-straight year. Instead, it was Alex Bowman that took the checkered flag for the big win.

ALEX BOWMAN WINS! and then SPINS on the streets of Chicago. 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZEYQ36wb8E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 8, 2024

The rain delay lasted over 100 minutes before they were able to resume.

The whole weekend wasn’t a waste,however. The weather leading into the week was perfect for Chicago, showcasing that “Summertime Chi” that its famous for.

Saturday’s race saw Van Gisbergen win the Xfinity Series, his third in a row on a road course, tying the series record shared by AJ Allmendinger and Terry Labonte. Van Gisbergen continued his hot streak with that Saturday win before being bounced on Sunday afternoon.

Will NASCAR return for another year in 2025?

NASCAR will return for at least one more year with the Chicago street race as Julie Giese, president of the Chicago Street Race, announced Sunday morning that the contract is for three years. That means we get one more race in 2025 guaranteed before another decision will be made.

“We’ll take it one year at a time,” Giese said. “We’re just really proud to be here this year and look ahead to next year.

“From there, we’ll see where it goes.”

While rain has dampened the event for the second-straight year, its a big driver of bringing tourists to the city of Chicago.

There are people here from 23 different countries to enjoy the race, adding to some help to the hospitality business with hotels, restaurants and more for the city. It would be a shame if it left after three years with at least two of those years being in the rain.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE