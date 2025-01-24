Racing season is almost here for NASCAR as the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum takes place on February 2nd. The race will begin the new season and for 23XI Racing, they are hoping to score a title with one of their drivers. As we are still over a week away from the event, the racing team has released an awesome paint scheme for Tyler Reddick’s 45 car.

And it pays homage to an iconic Air Jordan shoe worn by his race team owner, Michael Jordan.

The Air Jordan I is celebrating 40 years in 2025 and this year is going to be a special one for shoe collectors with numerous drops. We’ve already seen some details about the “Banned” Air Jordan 1 with a special commercial. Now, Michael Jordan’s race team has unveiled a special paint scheme for the clash race that has black tape over the Jumpman logo.

Check it out below:

Just like this graphic, the 45 is back again.

@tylerreddick takes on the Clash in the No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry XSE. pic.twitter.com/0B0mtHJtHD — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) January 24, 2025

Tyler Reddick’s car pays homage to a classic

The black tape is to pay homage to the Banned Air Jordan 1, a sign of it being “banned” by covering up the Jumpman logo. The Camry is dressed in a white scheme with black and red accents throughout including some sponsorships.

Reddick has had some sleek paint schemes in the past and he’s kicking off the 2025 race season with another one.

What is the Air Jordan 1 “Banned”

This year will mark 40 years of the Air Jordan 1 but before the shoe became iconic, Jordan was fined by the NBA. After signing a record-breaking deal with Nike in 1984, the company created the first Air Jordan signature show with Tinker Hatfield, Bruce Kilgore, and Peter Moore.

They designed the shoe in a black, white and red colorway, inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ uniforms. Jordan wore the Air Ship model in the preseason, forcing David stern to fine him. The “Bred” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 would later be launched in November of that year.

NBA rules stated that shoes had to be 51% white and in accordance with the shoes that the rest of the team was wearing. Failure to follow this policy resulted in a $5,000 fine per game.

Jordan was fined for wearing the shoes with Nike paying the fine. Nike used this to launch a marketing idea that would shape the sneaker world as we know it today. And it worked as the initial shoe sold out at 50,000 pairs and generated more than $150 million in sales.

The rest is history.

Expect more Air Jordan 1 shoe news in 2025 as Nike and Jordan Brand are set to launch another blitz on the sneaker market.

