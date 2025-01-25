Chicago Bulls talented rookie deserves more minutes

The Chicago Bulls have been scuffling as of late and have been seemingly playing down to their competition to head coach Billy Donovan’s displeasure.

Even though the Bulls season is doom and gloom at the current moment their 20-year-old rookie Matas Buzelis has been providing great production for the Bulls in very few minutes.

Buzelis was recently chosen to participate in the NBA Dunk contest becoming the first Bulls player since Tyrus Thomas back in 2007.

With Buzelis producing while others aren’t calls for him to get more playing time are ringing loud, especially with how lifeless the Bulls have been as of late.

Buzelis deserves more minutes from the Chicago Bulls

Buzelis is having a respectable rookie campaign playing in 42 games for the Bulls averaging 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, .4 assists, and shooting 37.6% from the field. According to Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans on Twitter, Buzelis is leading the Bulls in total blocks and blocks per game.

“Matas Buzelis leads the Bulls in TOTAL blocks & blocks per game this season. Despite playing just 12.7 MPG (2nd lowest on the team). Give this kid more minutes!!”

Matas Buzelis leads the Bulls in TOTAL blocks & blocks per game this season. Despite playing just 12.7 MPG (2nd lowest on the team). Give this kid more minutes!! pic.twitter.com/vzAFI7FE3x — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) January 24, 2025

Matas has also shown he is capable of making his free throws by being almost an 83% shooter from the line this season which is respectable for a big man. Being able to play both small and power forward Buzelis has Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith in front of him on the depth chart and both are giving virtually the same level of production as Buzelis. Both have played in fewer games than Matas (43) with Williams playing eight less (35) and Smith just two (41).

Being in the dunk contest too is a high honor for Buzelis and should show the Bulls he is worth more playing time given his athleticism and ability to create space when shooting. If the rumors are true that the Bulls will be going into a full rebuild with possibly trading away a decent amount of their talent, then Buzelis needs to see more time on the court to help his development.

Depending on who the Bulls trade away at next month’s deadline then Buzelis’s role with the Bulls could figure to change. The Bulls are already rumored to be fielding offers for stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic as well as potentially listening to offers on point guard Coby White. The Bulls have been reported to have put Patrick Williams up on the trade block and if he was to be moved on then Buzelis could figure to be the top guy off the bench or split starting time in the starting role with Jalen Smith.

Even though Buzelis is just a rookie, he is still making it difficult to not at least give him a little more looks off the bench and possibly see what he can do in crunch time. The Bulls and Billy Donovan need to start shifting their focus and changing up the lineup a bit to see if a different combination will start the Bulls on a winning streak.

A nice up-and-coming player

Buzelis looks to have a nice NBA career ahead of him and what he has done already is a good way to start.

Hopefully, the Bulls start turning things around and can start giving Buzelis more time to see what kind of player they truly have.

