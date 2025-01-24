Chicago Bulls Head Coach irate after latest loss

The Chicago Bulls have not been playing their best basketball at all this season. Sitting 19-26 and tenth in the Eastern Conference standings the Bulls are free falling fast.

The Bulls got destroyed in their latest joust with the Golden State Warriors in which they lost 131-106. In the game, Steph Curry scored his historic 3,900 three-pointer against the Bulls to cap it all off.

Head Coach Billy Donovan has not been happy with how the Bulls have been playing with his recent quotes and last night showed it with how animated he got at the end of the game.

The Chicago Bulls are in a free-fall

The Bulls have not been playing excellent basketball as of late having a below .500 record in January with a record of 4-8. The Bulls in that span have been outscored 1,416-1,061 for a point difference of 356 points which is terrible.

It also doesn’t help that the Bulls are currently dealing with their star point guard Coby White being sidelined with an ankle injury with head coach Billy Donovan not giving a clear timetable for a return. Not having Whites production for the time being will hamper the Bulls especially if they are sellers at the deadline.

The Bull’s biggest problem this season is allowing so many second-chance points off the offensive glass and having way too many turnovers. The combination of these two things is a perfect recipe for this type of play.

Head Coach Billy Donovan has had it

During last night’s game toward the tail end, Donovan called a time-out per K.C. Johnson and was irate with how his young players were performing.

“Billy Donovan said he called late timeout, where he was animated with the young players because he didn’t like the way that unit was playing. Said Bulls lost their identity in the second half.”

Billy Donovan said he called late timeout, where he was animated with the young players, because he didn’t like the way that unit was playing. Said Bulls lost their identity in second half. https://t.co/iQgopXOqNj — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 24, 2025

This frustration would track from Donovan who recently was quoted as saying that he felt his team had been playing down to their opponents.

“We’re good enough to do that against anybody. So, I don’t even look at it as playing up or playing down. If we don’t play to our potential, it doesn’t make a difference who’s out there,” Donovan said before Wednesday’s game, per Scotty White of Clutch Points. “We have to play to what we’ve tried to establish as our identity for most of the year, and for the most part, we’ve done a pretty good job. But certainly, the things that have hurt us at times have been the rebounding, which was a factor yesterday, and then also the turnovers. That was a problem as well. But we’ve got to be able to do better [with] some of the things that we have control over.”

The Bulls are good enough to compete with any of the top teams in the NBA with their stars playing at All-Star caliber levels. However, it’s hard to argue with Donovan’s assessment of the team and disagree with how frustrated he is. Especially when some players such as Josh Giddey are so hot and cold on the offensive end you don’t know what you’re getting on any given night.

Furthering the Bulls downfall

With the Bulls primed to be sellers in less than two weeks the frustrating play possibly will continue.

Potentially not having key offensive threats in White or Zach LaVine and their number one rebounder in Nikola Vucevic the Bull’s spiral will most likely continue, but hopefully, the Bulls can quickly turn things around.

