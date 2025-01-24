Chicago Bulls valuable guard gets unwelcome news on injury

The Chicago Bulls were just blown out of the water by a Golden State Warriors where future Hall of Famer Steph Curry scored his historic 3,900 three-pointer.

In their 131-106 loss against the Warriors, the Bulls were without one of their star players point guard Coby White who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury.

The Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan finally gave a full update on Whites’ injured ankle and it doesn’t sound great.

Chicago Bulls point guard could miss time

The Bulls have been without point guard Coby White for almost a week due to suffering an ankle injury he sustained during a scoring drive against the Portland Trailblazers. White came up a little gimpy after the drive appearing to tweak his ankle.

White was reported to have had imaging done on Tuesday per Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, with Johnson reporting that head coach Billy Donovan said of Whites’s status after the Bull’s loss to the Warriors:



“White has a bone bruise on his ankle. It “could be a week, could be longer” per Donovan. White suffered an injury Sunday in Portland. So this Sunday will be the week.”

White has a bone bruise in his ankle. It “could be a week, could be longer” per Donovan. White suffered injury Sunday in Portland. So this Sunday will be the week. https://t.co/acBkljUmku — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 24, 2025



This is concerning, to say the least with how the Bulls have been playing recently and having just ended a five-game losing streak this doesn’t help the Bulls get any better and back on track.

How will Whites’ injury affect the Bulls moving forward?

White is one of the Bull’s more productive players averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, and is shooting 43.7% from the field in 40 games played this season. Not having White in the Bulls lineup, especially in the closing moments of ball games is something the Bulls can’t afford to be without for an extended period.

Recently it was reported that there were loud rumblings that the Bulls could be looking to trade White away given how valuable he is and get a decent haul back and plunge into a rebuild. The Bulls are expected to trade both their stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucuevic at next month’s trade deadline and if White is included that would send a clear signal of a rebuild.

White ankle injury won’t affect his trade value (if the rumors are true) that much with it not expected to hopefully not be anything long-term. White would bring back a decent haul of players and picks, but the Bulls should look to keep White and build around him.

Hopefully, a return will be soon for White

As K.C. Johnson said this Sunday would mark a full week since Whites injury and hopefully by then we’ll receive another update by then.

The Bulls next play the 76ers tomorrow night and White will figure to miss that game as well, but we won’t know until before game time.

With having another day of rest to help heal the ankle further hopefully by Sunday White will be back fully ready to go.

