Alex Caruso has been the heart and soul of the Bulls since he arrived. He has played great basketball during the Bulls’ 3 game-win streak. Caruso injured his toe on Saturday which caused him to miss the rest of the game. He said that the injury was not structural and was “just pain”. He stated his desire to get back in the court.

He returned to action on Friday and injured his left ankle in 18 minutes in the Bulls’ win over San Antonio.

The injury occurred when he stepped on Coby White‘s foot. Caruso immediately could be seen rolling around in pain. He had to be helped off the court and into the locker room. The clip of the incident can be seen here:

Alex Caruso had to be helped off the court after getting tangled up with Coby White.

Please be ok!!

Bulls provide official update on Alex Caruso

The Bulls won the game, but may have lost Caruso for an extended period of time.

Injury Update: Alex Caruso (left ankle) will not return to tonight's game.

The Bulls described Caruso’s injury in Friday’s game as an ankle injury, which is not what he had prior to this game. This is a new injury, not a reinjury of his foot.

His ankle is now injured on top of his injured toe, that is not good news. Based on Caruso’s reaction its a nasty injury. Hopefully the tests come back negative and there is no structural damage.

Alex Caruso is essential to the Bulls success on the court. The Bulls offense has lacked consistency this season. Caruso being out will surely make finding consistency much harder.

Bulls outlook moving forward

Let’s cover some good news from Friday’s game.

The Bulls have won four straight games for the first time since February 2022. Coby White, Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Torrey Craig all had good games.

There is good development happening with Patrick Williams. He played very aggressively, attempting to dunk every time he got a look. Activity on offense is what the Bulls want to see from Williams. This approach to the game got Williams a personal season-high 20 points.

Coby White recorded a game high 24 points and added 6 assists. White is becoming a threat from 3 point range which is great. White is growing as a scorer and he is showing off his first round talent. He has put together a solid stretch of a few games. If he can keep up this consistent improvement, he may live up to his status as a top 10 draft pick.

The Chicago Bulls will be back in action on Monday for a clash with the Milwaukee Bucks. Hopefully a few days of rest can help Alex Caruso get on the road to recovery quickly.

