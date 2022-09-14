Alex Leatherwood will miss some time with a non-football injury related to a serious illness.

Alex Leatherwood was a waiver claim and signed to the 53-man roster a little over a week ago and has been placed on the non-football injury list. Leatherwood is reportedly suffering from mononucleosis and will miss the next four games.

#Bears have placed OL Alex Leatherwood on NFI list per Matt Eberflus. Coach says he is out at least 4 weeks. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 14, 2022

Leatherwood is developing as the backup swing offensive tackle between the left and right side. Schofield was with the Bears throughout training camp and the preseason before he was cut. This was an easy move to make for Ryan Poles. Bring in someone familiar with the system who will provide a veteran presence.

Veteran Michael Schofield has been re-signed to the 53-man roster. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 14, 2022

Leatherwood is a former first-round pick with loads of untapped potential the Bears hope to maximize. Leatherwood missing four games likely won’t have much of an effect on the Bears game against the Packers.

