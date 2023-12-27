Without Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond turned in a vintage performance vs Atlanta as the Bulls’ starting center

The Bulls are shallow at the center position. That issue became even more relevant when Nikola Vucevic was listed out with a groin injury before the Bulls’ game vs the Hawks on Tuesday. With only 3 active centers, Andre Drummond had to step into the starting role.

Drummond has played well in limited action this season, providing great rim protection and rebounding.

Drummond turned back the clock on Tuesday. He looked like the Andre Drummond of years past, dominating on the boards and scoring efficiently from the paint.

Drummond turned in a hall-of-fame-worthy performance

He was so good that he accomplished a feat that has not been seen since 1986. The last person to record a 20-point-20-rebound game on 80% shooting was hall-of-famer Charles Barkley. This marks the 6th time in NBA history that this feat has been achieved.

This was Drummonds first 20-20 game since January 31, 2021 when he was still in Cleveland. Tuesday marked Drummond’s 45th 20-20 game. That places him at 15th all time in 20-20 games, tying Bob Lanier.

Andre Drummond speaks out on his position with the Bulls

In a post-game interview, Drummond explained what he thinks his place is with the team. He said he approaches the game with the mentality that he is a starting-caliber player.

Andre Drummond: “My mentality is I’m not a backup.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 27, 2023

Drummond was then asked how he felt about being a backup with his mentality in mind. He had a good response for that.

Asked if it’s hard to be a backup, Drummond said: “It’s not hard to be a good teammate.” https://t.co/7wldh74Vln — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 27, 2023

Drummond believes he is a starter but doesn’t take offense to being a backup to Nikola Vucevic.

Can Andre Drummond sustain this level of play?

Tuesday was the first time that Drummond played for more than 20 minutes this season. He has appeared in 32 games in 2023 and has collected 5 or more rebounds in 25 of those games. Andre Drummond is one of the best rebounders in NBA history, and he showed that he still is.

Drummond is 30-years-old and clearly has the energy to still perform at a high level in the NBA. Another positive to Drummond’s game is he plays completely differently than Nikola Vucevic.

Drummond is the typical center that has been historically dominant throughout the life of the NBA. Vucevic is a stretch big who is a threat from the 3-point line, a more modern build. Vucevic is more versatile offensively than Drummond and is a strong rebounder as well. Drummond is a more efficient scorer because he only takes high percentage shots. That does however leave him open to getting shutdown more easily.

A physical paint presence like Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic could eliminate Drummond’s offensive threat. That is harder to do with Vucevic, his ability to stretch the floor is the primary reason. All that being said, the two centers play completely different games, they both have their merits.

A good approach could be to rotate them when necessary. Run a two center system instead of just designating one or the other the primary starter. Drummond may have a better matchup vs certain teams than Vucevic does, giving Drummond some more minutes might be effective in that situation.

Andre Drummond turned in a performance that should not be overlooked. He has been effective in his limited minutes this year and made a convincing pitch to get more playing time. He is also confident in his ability to still compete at a high level in the NBA.

It looks like Vucevic will be out for at least a full week. This is Drummond’s chance to prove he deserves an expanded role with the Bulls. If he can string together some solid performances before Vucevic returns, expect to see a bit more Drummond this season.

